Save 57% on a reconditioned Yamaha ATS-2090 Soundbar with Subwoofer at new low of $150

Today only, Woot is offering the Yamaha Audio ATS-2090 Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $149.99 in refurbished condition with free shipping for Prime members. Without Prime, there will be a $6 delivery fee. Normally going for $350, but currently down to $300 at Amazon in new condition, this 57% discount marks a new to the all-time low we’ve tracked for this refurbished sound system. Alongside built-in Alexa voice control is support for DTS Virtual:X surround sound with the soundbar and subwoofer. The soundbar also features 4K HDMI pass-through with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi allowing for wireless music streaming with services such as Spotify Connect. Audio can also be sent to the soundbar through an optical audio cable rather than the HDMI depending on your setup. Keep reading for more.

If you want to save some cash you can check out the TCL Alto 6+ 2.1 Channel Dolby Audio Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $100. This is one of the few sound system options at this price point that will include a wireless subwoofer. Dolby Audio decodes audio signals for maximum sound clarity though it is not Dolby Atmos surround capable. Just like the Yamaha above, you can stream music from your mobile device to this sound system over Bluetooth for when you want background noise but not a movie or TV show. Connectivity for your TV is handled either by HDMI ARC or optical audio with the setup being very simple. The soundbar can even be wall-mounted for a cleaner look with the included kit and step-by-step instructions.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, speakers, and more. We’re also tracking a deal on JBL’s Bar 5.1-Channel Soundbar with True Wireless Surround Speakers and Subwoofer at $480. When you combine the soundbar with the wireless subwoofer and surround speakers, you will get a wireless 5.1-channel surround setup that is compatible with Dolby Digital, Dolby Pro Logic II, and DTS with a total system power of 510W.

Yamaha Audio ATS-2090 Sound System features:

Level up from TV sound. Transform your TV shows, movies and games with built-in Alexa voice control, a wireless subwoofer, and DTS® Virtual:X virtual 3D surround sound. The Yamaha ATS-2090 is a retailer exclusive model of the Yamaha YAS-209BL. All features and specs are identical. Bluetooth Enabled for Wireless Streaming. Play music and podcasts through Spotify Connect, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

