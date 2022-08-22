Joe’s New Balance Back to School Event takes up to 25% off already up to 50% off sitewide

The Joe’s New Balance Back to School Event takes 20% off orders of $60 or 25% off orders of $75 or more. Prices are as marked. Plus, the entire website is currently up to 50% off. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Fresh Foam Roav v2 Shoes that are currently marked down to $55, which is $30 off the original rate. These shoes feature a breathable mesh material and the outsole has a unique pod design to help give you fantastic traction. It’s also great for walking, hiking, and much more. Score this style in three color options as well. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

