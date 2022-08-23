Today’s Gold Box features up to 51% off erasable pens and smart Rocketbooks from $6.50

Justin Kahn -
51% off From $6.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is re-stocking your school supplies and home office gear with up to 51% off a range of Pilot FriXion pens and smart Rocketbooks. With pricing starting from just over $6.50, there’s free shipping across the board here for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll find everything from various Rocketbook smart notebook bundles you can use to beam your notes and sketches up to the cloud starting from under $17 to a range of the erasable Pilot FriXion gel writing utensils and pens as part of today’s sale. Head below the fold for a closer look at some of our top picks from the Gold Box event. 

Amazon Pilot/Rocketbook Gold Box deals:

While you’re updating your home office supplies, another notable piece of kit to set on your desk is the Apple Magic Trackpad 2. Now marked down $44 to $85 Prime shipped as part of the latest sale we spotted, this is great addition to iMac and Mac mini desktop setups delivering an edge-to-edge glass surface alongside Apple’s Force Touch support and more. Get a closer look at what it can bring to your table in our latest deal coverage while it’s still marked down. 

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook features:

  • No more wasting paper – this 32 page dotted grid notebook can be used endlessly by wiping clean with a damp cloth
  • Blast your handwritten notes to popular cloud services like Google drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook application for iOS and Android
  • Allow 15 seconds for ink from any Pilot Frixion pen, marker, or highlighter to dry in order for it to bond to our specialized pages – just wipe clean with a damp cloth to start over
  • Sophisticated AI technology allows you to use Rocketbook’s smart titles, smart search, and email transcription for easier naming and searching of your notes

