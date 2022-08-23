Today’s Gold Box features up to 51% off erasable pens and smart Rocketbooks from $6.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is re-stocking your school supplies and home office gear with up to 51% off a range of Pilot FriXion pens and smart Rocketbooks. With pricing starting from just over $6.50, there’s free shipping across the board here for Prime members or in orders over $25. You’ll find everything from various Rocketbook smart notebook bundles you can use to beam your notes and sketches up to the cloud starting from under $17 to a range of the erasable Pilot FriXion gel writing utensils and pens as part of today’s sale. Head below the fold for a closer look at some of our top picks from the Gold Box event.

Amazon Pilot/Rocketbook Gold Box deals:

While you’re updating your home office supplies, another notable piece of kit to set on your desk is the Apple Magic Trackpad 2. Now marked down $44 to $85 Prime shipped as part of the latest sale we spotted, this is great addition to iMac and Mac mini desktop setups delivering an edge-to-edge glass surface alongside Apple’s Force Touch support and more. Get a closer look at what it can bring to your table in our latest deal coverage while it’s still marked down.

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook features:

No more wasting paper – this 32 page dotted grid notebook can be used endlessly by wiping clean with a damp cloth

Blast your handwritten notes to popular cloud services like Google drive, Dropbox, Evernote, box, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook application for iOS and Android

Allow 15 seconds for ink from any Pilot Frixion pen, marker, or highlighter to dry in order for it to bond to our specialized pages – just wipe clean with a damp cloth to start over

Sophisticated AI technology allows you to use Rocketbook’s smart titles, smart search, and email transcription for easier naming and searching of your notes

