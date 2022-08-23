Old Navy drops its Fall Sale with deals starting at just $10: Denim, jackets, tops, more

The Old Navy Fall Event offers deals starting at just $10 including denim, tops, outerwear, and much more. Prices are as marked. Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Men’s Original Straight Taper Non-Stretch Jeans that are currently marked down from just $20. For comparison, these jeans are regularly priced at $60. They’re available in multiple wash options and the slight distressing is very on-trend. The tapered hem also give a flattering look and it can be rolled to show off your new fall sneakers or boots. Head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links