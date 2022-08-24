Petcube takes up to $60 off its smart pet cams with all proceeds going to rebuild Ukraine

Petcube is now running a notable charity sale on its website through the end of the day. The Ukrainian brand is now teaming up with President Zelenskyy’s initiative United24 and donating all proceeds on its pet cams directly to “the rebuilding of Ukraine.” We have featured a number of the brand’s pet cams around here in the past and are now tracking some notable price drops you can score while contributing to the cause in Ukraine. The brand’s lineup of dedicated pet monitoring systems range from basic smart cameras you can monitor with your smartphone to more involved models with treat tossing functionality and even some with laser toys. The listings you’ll find directly on the Petcube site not only go towards a good cause, but they are also undercutting the prices available on Amazon right now. Head below for a closer look.

Petcube Ukrainian charity deals:

The Petcube products “are proudly designed and engineered in Ukraine, our global team has numerous members in various Ukrainian cities. We strongly condemn the unprovoked Russian military invasion of peaceful Ukraine.” You can get more details on the charitable campaign the brand is running right here and down below:

Our Ukrainian team is safe. Some Petcubers are forced to the bomb shelters, some are joining Ukrainian Military Forces to defend their country. However, we do our absolute best as an organization to continue undisrupted service. All funds will be used to help those in need, affected by armed conflict, blood collection, mobilization of volunteers and resources, and emergency activities.

