Columbia’s Labor Day Event takes up to 50% off jackets, vests, hiking boots, more

The Columbia Labor Day Savings Event takes up to 50% off top styles including jackets, shirts, vests, pullovers, t-shirts, and more. Prices are as marked. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Steens Mountain 2.0 Full Zip Fleece Jacket that’s marked down from $22. For comparison, this jacket is regularly priced at $65. One of the most notable features about this jacket is that it’s fleece, so it can be washed seamlessly. It’s available in an array of color options and has zippered pockets to store everyday essentials. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 2,700 reviews from Columbia customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nordstrom Rack’s Cole Haan Event that takes up to 55% off sneakers, boots, loafers, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!