Columbia’s Labor Day Event takes up to 50% off jackets, vests, hiking boots, more

Ali Smith -
FashionColumbia
50% off from $18

The Columbia Labor Day Savings Event takes up to 50% off top styles including jackets, shirts, vests, pullovers, t-shirts, and more. Prices are as marked. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the Steens Mountain 2.0 Full Zip Fleece Jacket that’s marked down from $22. For comparison, this jacket is regularly priced at $65. One of the most notable features about this jacket is that it’s fleece, so it can be washed seamlessly. It’s available in an array of color options and has zippered pockets to store everyday essentials. Rated 4.6/5 stars with over 2,700 reviews from Columbia customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nordstrom Rack’s Cole Haan Event that takes up to 55% off sneakers, boots, loafers, and more.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Columbia

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra LED View and Flip Cove...
Official Disney toys, apparel, and plushies now 40% off...
CORSAIR XENEON FLEX is a flexible 240Hz OLED gaming mon...
ESR back to school sale takes 20% off MagSafe chargers,...
Chefman’s regularly $100+ TurboFry XL Touchscreen...
PlayStation DualSense Edge controller details: Modules,...
LG’s 32-inch 1440p 165Hz UltraGear monitor falls ...
TOURIT’s popular backpacks and cooler bags up to ...
Load more...
Show More Comments