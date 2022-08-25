Macy’s Flash Event takes extra 25% off Ralph Lauren, Nautica, Tommy Hilfiger, more

Ali Smith -
25% off from $15

Macy’s Flash Sale takes up to an extra 25% off top brands with code ULTIMATE at checkout. Inside this sale you can score deals on Ralph Lauren, Nautica, Tommy Hilfiger, COACH, Free People, and many more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Tommy Hilfiger SoftShell Classic Jacket that’s marked down to $56 and originally sold for $150. These jackets are available in three color options and is a perfect style for fall layering. The crisp softshell outer is also water-resistant and easy to wipe clean as well. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Macy’s customers. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

