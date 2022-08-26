DiscountMags end of summer magazine sale delivers up to 80% off popular titles from $5.50

DiscountMags has now kicked off its End of Summer weekend sale with some solid offers on a wide selection of the most popular titles out there. You’ll find everything from Men’s and Women’s Health to GQ, Bon Appetit, Taste of Home, Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and much more. Most of the big-time titles are starting at around $5.50 per year and are well below what you’ll find on Amazon right now alongside the usual no-cost delivery fee every month and lack of auto-renewals. Head below for more details on the DiscountMags End of Summer weekend sale.

It’s hard to go wrong with just about any title in this weekend’s sale, but one standout is Men’s Health magazine that is now down at $5.50 per year. As we mentioned in our previous magazine post, pricing has jumped up slightly this year and seeing this one in the $5.50 range delivers a solid opportunity to either jump in for the first time or extend your subscription at a discount. Currently $8 on Amazon, today’s offer also undercuts the lowest price we have seen it go for there in 2022 on a 1-year subscription.

Browse through the rest of the DiscountMags End of Summer weekend sale right here.

Men’s Health magazine features:

Advice from the most trusted, experienced, and academically affiliated authorities in health, fitness, weight loss & relationships. Covering everything from fashion to the latest in entertainment, science, and more. Easy accessibility to the latest research in the world’s most credible, peer-reviewed academic journals. Daily coverage of trends in health and wellness.

