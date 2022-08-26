The North Face Labor Day Sale takes 30% off jackets, pullovers, boots, hiking shoes, more

Ali Smith -
FashionThe North Face
30% off from $21

The North Face is having its Labor Day Event and offering 30% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Arrowood Triclimate Jacket for men that’s marked down to $139, which is $60 off the original rate. This jacket is completely waterproof and infused with stretch for added comfort. It’s a great layering piece for cooler weather and it even has a removable fleece liner, so really you’re getting two jackets for the price of one. Plus, you can choose from three versatile color options. Rated 4.6/5 stars with hundreds of positive reviews. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

The North Face

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 delivers S Pen support and Snapdr...
Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Odyssey $37,...
Add the Razer Seiren Mini USB Condenser Mic to your bat...
Bose Labor Day sale goes live from $79: QuietComfort Ea...
Bundle Aqara’s compact E1 HomeKit hub with three ...
Seagate’s Mandalorian FireCuda portable HDD with ...
Goal Zero takes 20% off nearly entire lineup of Yeti po...
Amazon reportedly now set to acquire EA; announcement m...
Load more...
Show More Comments