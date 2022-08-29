Amazon offers up to 50% off adidas apparel and accessories from $10 Prime shipped

Amazon is currently offering up to 50% off adidas apparel and accessories from $10 Prime shipped. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find staples for back to school including track suits, jackets, socks, and more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Entrada 22 Training Shorts for men. These shorts are currently marked down to $15.40 and regularly this style is priced at $25. You can find them in a black or navy coloring and they’re a great option for workouts. The material is moisture-wicking and the waist features a drawstring for a perfect fit. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

