Crocs Labor Day Event takes up to 50% off + extra 20% off your purchase

The Crocs Labor Day Sale offers up to 50% off hundreds of styles and an extra 20% off with code LABORDAY at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A highlight from this sale is the Classic Lined Clogs that are marked down to $24 and are available in several fun color options for fall. To compare, these shoes are regularly priced at $60. These clogs have a fuzzy liner that promotes warmth and comfort during cool fall days. The slip-on design makes it a breeze to head out the door and the rubber outsole helps give you traction. With over 9,000 positive reviews, they’re rated 4.5/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below or shop the entire event here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Baya Flip Flops $17 (Orig. $30)
- Baya Lined Realtree Xtra Clogs $42 (Orig. $65)
- Classic Translucent Clogs $26 (Orig. $55)
- LiteRide 360 Pacer Sneakers $42 (Orig. $65)
- Classic All-Terrain Sandals $27 (Orig. $45)
Our top picks for women include:
- Classic Marled Sandals $16 (Orig. $40)
- Classic Bae Clogs $29 (Orig. $60)
- Classic Lined Clogs $24 (Orig. $60)
- Classic Ombre Glitter Slides $16 (Orig. $40)
- Classic Crocs Slides $12 (Orig. $30)
