Crocs Labor Day Event takes up to 50% off + extra 20% off your purchase

The Crocs Labor Day Sale offers up to 50% off hundreds of styles and an extra 20% off with code LABORDAY at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A highlight from this sale is the Classic Lined Clogs that are marked down to $24 and are available in several fun color options for fall. To compare, these shoes are regularly priced at $60. These clogs have a fuzzy liner that promotes warmth and comfort during cool fall days. The slip-on design makes it a breeze to head out the door and the rubber outsole helps give you traction. With over 9,000 positive reviews, they’re rated 4.5/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below or shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
