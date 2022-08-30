Hisense’s HDMI 2.1 VRR 55-inch 4K Google TV back to Amazon all-time low at $398 shipped

Amazon is now offering the 55-inch Hisense Class U6H Series Quantum ULED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $398 shipped. Regularly $700 at Best Buy where it is selling for $400, it more typically has sold for $430 at Amazon and is now matching the all-time low we have only tracked once before today. While it might not be the highest-end model out there, it is a particularly affordable way to score a 55-inch Google TV with direct access to your streaming services, Google Assistant voice command action, four HDMI 2.1 ports, and Bluetooth connectivity. This model caries a 4K (2160p) panel with Dolby Vision and Atmos as well as a gaming mode with support for variable refresh rate to “minimize input lag, screen jitter, and frame tearing.” More details below.

While not quite as feature rich or modern as today’s lead deal, you can land a 55-inch 4K smart TV for less with the 2021 model TCL Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku variant. This one is selling for $320 shipped at Amazon with HDR support and direct access to your favorite streaming services and apps.

Or go take it up a notch with the gallery style 2022 model Samsung The Frame TVs that are seeing sizable price drops. Starting from $740 shipped with all sizes marked down, there’s up to $1,198 in savings to be had on the latest lineup of Samsung’s picture frame-style 4K displays. All of the details you need along with a complete pricing breakdown are waiting in our roundup.

Hisense U6H ULED 4K UHD Smart Google TV features:

Hisense continues its tradition of bringing affordable televisions with the latest technologies to the masses in the U6H series. In 2021, the U6G series made Quantum Dot Wide Color Gamut more accessible to the masses. In 2022, the U6H series expands on picture quality and audio upgrades and makes the transition to the Google TV operating system. The U6H series adds HDR10+ Adaptive and Dolby Vision IQ to its already long list of supported HDR formats. These technologies incorporate environment lighting considerations to their HDR interpretations making HDR more accurate given how dark or bright the lighting within the room.

