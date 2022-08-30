Save over 25% on the branding-free metal Soundance MacBook stand down at $21.50

Sunlord (100% positive feedback int he last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering the Soundance LS1 Aluminum Laptop Stand for $21.39 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. While listed with a regular price of $40, it more typically sells for $29 on Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find with more than 25% in savings. Compatible with MacBooks and other laptops from 10 to 15.6 inches in size, it lifts your machine up off the tabletop, freeing up valuable desktop space and delivering a more “ergonomic” viewing angle. Alongside helping to prevent overheating, it is made of a “thickened aluminum alloy” with little to no ugly branding on the visible portion of the stand. You’ll also find silicone padding through to protect against scratches and scuffs. More details below.

While you won’t score the cable port holes on the back legs of this model, a more affordable solution comes by way of the LORYERGO Laptop Stand. The specs and light-branding treatment are similar here alongside an even less expensive $16 Prime shipped price tag.

Just a couple weeks ago we had a chance to go hands-on with Twelve South’s new Curve Flex MacBook stand. Delivering an adjustable aluminum build and a unique curved landing pad for your Apple notebook, we really “don’t have a negative thing” to say about it, but don’t expect to land one for as inexpensive a price as today’s lead deal from a brand as beloved as Twelve South. Get a closer look at the Curve Flex MacBook stand right here.

Soundance LS1 Aluminum Laptop Stand features:

Sturdy and portable – The office computer stand is totally made of thickened aluminum alloy, so the stand is sturdier and has less wobbly. The rubber on the holder hands sticks tightly and ensure your laptop stable on the stand. And the rubber feet prevent the stand from slipping on your desktop. Moreover, the stand is detachable and easy to install without tools, so the lightweight laptop stand is really portable.

Ergonomic design – The slim compact stand elevates your laptop by 6-inch to a perfect eye level and prevents you from hunching over your screen, which reduces neck and shoulder pain. Moreover, the edge of the stand is so smooth that protects you from being scratched.

Detachable and simple installation – The laptop stand can be conveniently disassembled into 3 parts. And You can easily reassemble it again easily.

