Sperry takes 25% off orders of $50: Boat shoes, boots, sneakers, more + free shipping

Ali Smith -
FashionSperry
25% off + free shipping

Sperry is currently offering 25% off your order of $50 or more with code GETREADY at checkout. During this sale you can score deals on sneakers, boots, boat shoes, and more. As always, receive complimentary delivery on all orders. A highlight from this sale is the Authentic Original Boat Shoes for men and women. These shoes are priced at $75 and originally sold for $100. You can find them in an array of color options and they’re a great style for transitioning into fall weather. They easily pair with jeans or khaki pants alike and the cushioned insole promote all-day comfort. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Sperry

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
9to5Toys Daily: August 30, 2022 – Gold Box WD storage...
Apple discounts just-released movies to $10 or less alo...
Smartphone Accessories: ESR Cryoboost HaloLock 7.5W Ch...
PowerA’s Wired Nintendo Switch GameCube Controll...
Crocs Labor Day Event takes up to 50% off + extra 20% o...
LEGO slated to celebrate 100th Disney anniversary with ...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Papers Please, In...
AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800X is perfect for your gaming ri...
Load more...
Show More Comments