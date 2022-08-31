The Carter’s Labor Day Sale takes 50% off sitewide with deals starting at $3. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $35 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the 2-Piece Long Sleeve Tee and Skirtall Set for girls. This precious set features a baby blue coloring and scalloped hem that looks high end. It’s currently marked down to $26 and originally sold for $34. You can also wear the long-sleeve tee with jeans or leggings for another outfit. Score even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for boys include:

Our top picks for girls include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!