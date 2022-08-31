Kershaw Volt II pocket knife with SpeedSafe assisted opening hits 2022 low at $27.50

Amazon is offering the Kershaw Volt II Pocket Knife for $27.62 shipped. Down 15% from its normal going rate, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked so far this year. This knife is custom designed by RJ Martin, a premium knifemaker, the Volt II has a 3.2-inch blade comprised of 8Cr13MoV stainless steel. The glass-filled nylon handle is comfortable for holding and the SpeedSafe opening system that Kershaw is known for lets the blade deploy in a snap. Of course, there’s a secure liner lock to keep the blade locked open when in use and the pocket clip is reversible for tip-up or tip-down carry. Keep reading for more.

Do you already have a favorite pocket knife? If so, consider picking up the OLIGHT I1R 2 Pro EOS LED flashlight for $22 on Amazon. It’s rechargeable so you never have to change the batter and it can output up to 180 lumens in brightness, which is plenty to walk around outside at night or make your way around the house when it’s dark.

Kershaw Volt II Pocket Knife features:

Kershaw’s Volt series of knives are skillfully designed in collaboration with RJ Martin. A versatile blade and handle style are featured on this awesome, fierce, strong and powerful knife series. Hardworking steel blades and textured, glass-filled nylon handle scales make for comfortable, desirable knives. The Volt opens smoothly and easily with use of the built-in flipper. The slightly drop-point blade has a classic shape perfect for any general utility task. With finger contours on the diamond-patterned handle, the value priced Volts make coveted additions to any knife collection.

