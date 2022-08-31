Rockport’s Labor Day Sale takes 30-40% off loafers, sneakers, boots, more + free shipping

The Rockport Labor Day Sale takes 30-40% off with code LABORDAY at checkout. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s truFLEX Cayden Boat Shoes that are currently marked down to $70 and originally sold for $100. These boat shoes are cushioned for added comfort and have a flexible base for a natural stride. This style is also highly lightweight and has a slip-on design to get you out of the door swiftly. You can find them in three color options and dress them up or down seamlessly. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

