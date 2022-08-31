SanDisk’s 2TB Thunderbolt 3 G-Drive portable SSD hits new low at $450, more from $137

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk Professional 2TB G-DRIVE PRO Thunderbolt 3 Solid-State Drive for $449.99 shipped. This model launched last August at $680 and has sat at closer to $580 in 2022. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and is the best price we can find. This model delivers Thunderbolt 3 connectivity with particularly notable speeds up to 2800MB/s. Alongside the extended 5-year warranty and 2TB of storage, it, like most G-DRIVEs, features a rugged design with a nearly 10-foot drop rating, an up to 1,000-pound crush resistance, and is ready for your Mac machine out of the box (can be reformatted for Windows). More deals and details below.

While it’s not going to be able to keep up with the G-DRIVE featured above in the protection or speed departments, a more affordable way to land 2TB of SSD storage is with the Crucial X6 Portable. Regularly $170 these days at Amazon where it is currently marked down to $153, B&H is offering it at $137.30 shipped for today only. Price automatically applies in the cart. This is within a couple bucks of the all-time low on the USB 3.2, 800MB/s portable solid-state solution.

On the gaming side of things, Amazon is also still offering the 2022 model Lexar SL660 Blaze 512GB and 1TB Gaming Portable External Solid-State Drives at $89.99 and $149.99 shipped. These new all-time lows bring notable 2000MB/s transfer rates alongside built-in LED lighting and aluminum enclosures to your gaming rig for much less than today’s Thunderbolt option.

SanDisk Professional 2TB G-Drive PRO SSD features:

Edit, render and transfer faster with accelerated rates up to 2800MB/s read and 2400MB/s write (1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.)

Ultra-rugged design with 3M drop protection and 1000lb crush resistance. (On carpeted concrete floor.)

Thunderbolt 3 (40Gbps) connectivity

Up to 2TB of storage

5-year limited warranty

