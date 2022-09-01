adidas Labor Day Sale takes 30% off sitewide + free shipping: UltraBoosts, more

The adidas Labor Day Sale is live to adiClub Members (free to sign-up) with 30% off select styles with code LABORDAY at checkout. During this sale you can score deals on best-selling shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Plus, adiClub Members receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the UltraBoost 5.0 DNA Shoes that are marked down to $133 for men and women. These shoes are great for outdoor or indoor runs, training sessions, walks, hiking, and more. This style is highly lightweight, breathable, and has great energy returning cushioning. It also has yarn that’s made up of at least 50% Parley Ocean Plastic and 50% recycled polyester. Score even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Essentials Trefoil Crewneck Sweatshirt $31 (Orig. $55)
- Racer TR21 Shoes $53 (Orig. $75)
- Defender Duffel Bag Medium $28 (Orig. $40)
- UltraBoost 19.5 DNA Shoes $133 (Orig. $190)
- X_PLR Lifestyle Shoes $63 (Orig. $90)
Our top picks for women include:
- UltraBoost 5.0 DNA Shoes $133 (Orig. $190)
- Runfalcon Running Shoes $29 (Orig. $60)
- Ultra 4D FWD Running Shoes $154 (Orig. $220)
- Questar Flow NXT Shoes $53 (Orig. $75)
- Supernova Shoes $35 (Orig. $100)
