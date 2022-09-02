Dick’s Sporting Goods Labor Day Sale takes up to 50% off hundreds of styles from $5

Dick’s Sporting Goods Labor Day Sale has begun with up to 50% off top brand styles. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on Nike, adidas, The North Face, Under Armour, Columbia, PUMA, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $65 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Walter Hagen Pique Golf Pullover that’s marked down to just $14. To compare, this pullover is regularly priced at $85. This pullover is infused with stretch, which is great for fall activities and it’s available in seven fun color options. It also has thermal insulating that helps keep you warm when out on the course. Be sure to head below to find even more deals or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

