This WiZ RGB LED smart bulb connects directly to your Wi-Fi at new low of $9 (30% off)

Amazon is offering the WiZ 800-lumen RGB LED Smart Light Bulb for $9.09 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $13, this 30% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. While some smart bulbs require a dedicated and separate hub to function, WiZ lights use Wi-Fi to connect to your network and smart assistants. One unique function here is that schedules are stored on the bulb itself, meaning if Wi-Fi goes down at home the lights will still function as normal. For smart assistants, there’s support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri Shortcuts meaning it’ll work with all major platforms. Keep reading for more.

On a tighter budget? Consider picking up this 4-pack of Great Eagle 750-lumen LED bulbs for $8. Each bulb outputs almost the same total brightness of today’s lead deal, just without a Wi-Fi connection or RGB coloring. However, you do get four total bulbs instead of one, so that could be worth the trade-off for you.

For a more premium experience, don’t forget that we’re seeing Philips Hue Smart Button starter kits fall to new all-time lows. Pricing starts at $78.50 and you’ll normally spend at least $100. Philips Hue delivers native HomeKit integration and a more premium build overall, so if that’s what you’re after then be sure to check out our coverage from yesterday.

WiZ RGB LED Smart Bulb features:

The WiZ LED full-color A19 smart bulb brings smart lighting for your daily living. Retrofit into any lamp shade to create the ambience of your choice with 16 million colors as well as warm to cool white light. You can set schedules to turn lights on and off according to daily or weekly routines, control with your smartphone or your voice and have remote access to your lights even when you’re away. WiZ lights connect to your existing Wi-Fi, no additional hardware is needed.

