Nordstrom Rack’s UGG Flash Sale takes up 55% off boots, slippers, more from $25

Ali Smith -
FashionUGG
55% off From $25

Nordstrom Rack’s UGG Flash Sale offers up to 55% off boots, slippers, sneakers, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $89 or more. A standout from this sale is the men’s Maksim Chukka Boots for men that are marked down from $28. For comparison, these boots were originally priced at $125. This style is a fantastic option for fall and can be styled casually with jeans or joggers alike. The fur lining also promotes warmth and comfort with every step and the short boot is on trend for this season. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

UGG

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Olympia’s multi-purpose workbench includes a ligh...
Save up to $150 on special edition V-MODA Crossfade 2 w...
TP-Link’s Kasa 2K Outdoor Security Camera with st...
9to5Toys Daily: September 6, 2022 – Save on M2 MacBoo...
Ozeri’s wood/Japanese steel Knife Block Set with ...
Smartphone Accessories: 10-foot Braided Nylon MFi USB-C...
Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Pro now up to $200 off sta...
Sony unveils new Gray Camouflage DualSense controller, ...
Load more...
Show More Comments