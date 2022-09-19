Anker charging accessories go on Gold Box for 40% off, iPhone 12/13/14 battery: $45, more

Seth Weintraub -
AmazoniPhoneAnker
40% off $17+

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a selection Anker charging accessories at some of the lowest ever prices starting at $16.99. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Standouts from the sale include:

  • iPhone 12/13/14 Magnetic 5000mAh battery with stand: $44.99
  • Magnetic Wireless Charging Station for iPhone/Apple Watch/Airpods: $39.99
  • 50W dual USB-C car charger: $23.99
  • 100W outlet 2xUSB-C PD, 2x USB-A charger: $74.99
  • USB-C Hub with Ethernet, 4K60, SD Card, more: $55.99
  • 25W 2 Outlets & 3 USB (18W USB C) Powerstrip: $25.99

Plus, you can shop the rest of the sale while the savings are live through the end of the day.

Anker 622 Magnetic Battery for iPhone 12/13 features:

  • Prop It Up: Features a versatile built-in foldable kickstand that keeps your iPhone 13/12 upright for a comfortable viewing angle.
  • Strong and Snappy:The super-strong magnet snaps magnetically into place to ensure perfect alignment and an efficient charge.
  • Slim and Compact: The sleek and slim design is only 0.5 inch (12.8 mm) thin, so you can single-handedly take calls, selfies, and more.
  • From Small to Smaller: Anker’s new Mini Cell technology reduces the size of the overall battery without compromising power and charging efficiency.
  • What You Get: Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo), 23.6 inch (60 cm) USB-C to USB-C cable, welcome guide, worry-free 24-month warranty, and friendly customer service.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

iPhone

Anker

About the Author

Seth Weintraub

Lululemon cuts up to 50% off fall markdowns with free s...
SanDisk’s USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Pro model 4TB Extr...
Amazon takes extra 15% off Philips Hue gear: Filament b...
ESR’s magnetic iPad Pro 12.9-inch backlit keyboar...
Save $100 on Breville’s steel espresso machine wi...
Take $200 off Samsung’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powere...
Cricut Joy crafting and heat press DIY machines now up ...
WD_BLACK’s latest 2,000MB/s RGB 1TB P40 Game Driv...
Load more...
Show More Comments