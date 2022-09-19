Anker charging accessories go on Gold Box for 40% off, iPhone 12/13/14 battery: $45, more

Today only as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers a selection Anker charging accessories at some of the lowest ever prices starting at $16.99. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Standouts from the sale include:

iPhone 12/13/14 Magnetic 5000mAh battery with stand: $44.99

Magnetic Wireless Charging Station for iPhone/Apple Watch/Airpods: $39.99

50W dual USB-C car charger: $23.99

100W outlet 2xUSB-C PD, 2x USB-A charger: $74.99

USB-C Hub with Ethernet, 4K60, SD Card, more: $ 55.99

25W 2 Outlets & 3 USB (18W USB C) Powerstrip: $25.99

Plus, you can shop the rest of the sale while the savings are live through the end of the day.

Anker 622 Magnetic Battery for iPhone 12/13 features:

Prop It Up: Features a versatile built-in foldable kickstand that keeps your iPhone 13/12 upright for a comfortable viewing angle.

Strong and Snappy:The super-strong magnet snaps magnetically into place to ensure perfect alignment and an efficient charge.

Slim and Compact: The sleek and slim design is only 0.5 inch (12.8 mm) thin, so you can single-handedly take calls, selfies, and more.

From Small to Smaller: Anker’s new Mini Cell technology reduces the size of the overall battery without compromising power and charging efficiency.

What You Get: Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo), 23.6 inch (60 cm) USB-C to USB-C cable, welcome guide, worry-free 24-month warranty, and friendly customer service.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!