Lululemon cuts up to 50% off fall markdowns with free shipping: Jackets, leggings, more

The Lululemon We Made Too Much section drops up to 50% off hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. You can find deals on jackets, leggings, joggers, shorts, accessories, and more. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Engineered Warmth Jacket that’s currently marked down to $119 and originally sold for $168. This jacket was designed for performance with stretch material and a lightweight fabric. It’s great for layering and the grey coloring is highly versatile. Score even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

