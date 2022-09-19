Razer’s Naga Trinity gaming mouse with three swappable plates and 19 buttons now $60

Amazon is offering the Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse for $59.99 shipped. Down from its normal going rate of $70, today’s deal marks a return to the 2022 low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This mouse packs a 16,000 DPI optical sensor and on-the-fly sensitivity adjustment though dedicated DPI buttons. However, that’s not the only customizable thing on this mouse. There are three interchangeable plates here which include two, seven, or 12 button configurations. You’ll find up to 19 programmable buttons all around depending on which plate you use and everything can be customized through Razer’s Synapse software. Plus, it’s compatible with Razer’s Chroma RGB software as well so you can customize the lighting of this mouse to match the rest of your setup. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t need the swappable side plates, then consider instead picking up the Naga X from Razer for $54. That’s a few bucks less but delivers 16 total programmable buttons which are perfect for MMO-style games, which is my personal favorites. So, if you just need a bunch of buttons for your mouse, then the Naga X is a solid choice all around.

Don’t forget to check out the latest WD_BLACK 2,000MB/s RGB 1TB P40 Game Drive SSD that’s currently on sale for the first time at $160. Down from $180, this drive is perfect for on-the-go gaming setups and delivers 2GB/s transfer rates to your laptop or desktop, so long as it supports USB 3.2 Gen2x2. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more.

Razer Naga Trinity Gaming Mouse features:

Experience the power of total control in your hand, no matter what game you play. Designed to provide you that Edge you need in MOBA/mmO gameplay, the Razer Naga Trinity lets you configure your mouse for everything from Weapons to build customizations so you’ll always be ahead of the competition. 1000 Hz Ultrapolling,Razer Synapse 3 (Beta) enabled, Ergonomic right-handed design with enhanced rubber side grips,Compatible with Xbox One for basic input, Gaming-grade tactile scroll wheel.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!