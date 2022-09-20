UGG takes up to 50% off boots, slippers, apparel, more with deals from $9 shipped

Ali Smith -
50% off from $9

For a limited time only, UGG is currently offering new markdowns up to 50% off including boots, slippers, sandals, apparel, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Ascot Corduroy II Slippers for men that’s currently marked down to $70, which is $30 off the original rate. The wool lining is plush and warm for cooler weather. It also features a durable rubber outsole to promote traction and the corduroy outer. If you’re looking for a gift idea, this would make a phenomenal option. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

