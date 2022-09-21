adidas cuts up to 60% off new fall markdowns: UltraBoost, slides, apparel, backpacks, more

Ali Smith -
FashionAdidas
60% off from $6

adidas offers new markdowns up to 60% off during its Fall Flash Sale. Prices are as marked. Creator Club Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A highlight from this sale is the women’s UltraBoost DNA Running Shoes that are marked down to $130, which is $60 off the original rate. If you’re looking to boost your fall workouts, these shoes are a fantastic choice. The energy returning cushioning helps to propel you through your runs and they’re very lightweight. You can find it in a white or pink coloring option and they’re made of recycled materials including an upper with at least 50% Parley Ocean Plastic and 50% polyester. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Adidas

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Anker’s latest NEBULA Cosmos Laser 1080p Google T...
Roborock’s smart robo vacs and mops now up to $27...
Logitech reveals new Blue Sona XLR microphone alongside...
DEWALT’s 6-tool 20V MAX combo kit sees $99 price ...
Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel and Pedals review: A direct...
Save $190 on DJI’s RSC 2 Pro Combo with bundled p...
Crucial’s latest P3 Plus 2TB Gen4 M.2 SSD just hit th...
PowerColor’s Fighter RX 6700 XT GPU is perfect fo...
Load more...
Show More Comments