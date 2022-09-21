adidas cuts up to 60% off new fall markdowns: UltraBoost, slides, apparel, backpacks, more

adidas offers new markdowns up to 60% off during its Fall Flash Sale. Prices are as marked. Creator Club Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A highlight from this sale is the women’s UltraBoost DNA Running Shoes that are marked down to $130, which is $60 off the original rate. If you’re looking to boost your fall workouts, these shoes are a fantastic choice. The energy returning cushioning helps to propel you through your runs and they’re very lightweight. You can find it in a white or pink coloring option and they’re made of recycled materials including an upper with at least 50% Parley Ocean Plastic and 50% polyester. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Tiro Track Pants $35 (Orig. $50)
- Own the Run Hooded Jacket $42 (Orig. $70)
- NMD_R1 V2 Original Shoes $100 (Orig. $150)
- EQ21 Running Shoes $64 (Orig. $80)
- Duramo 10 Shoes $56 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- UltraBoost 21 Running Shoes $126 (Orig. $180)
- UltraBoost DNA Running Shoes $130 (Orig. $190)
- Superstar Cloud Sneakers $70 (Orig. $95)
- Adilette Comfort Slides $26 (Orig. $40)
- Cloudfoam Running Shoes $53 (Orig. $75)
- …and even more deals…
