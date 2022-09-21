Anova’s regularly up to $219 Nano and 1,000W sous vide cookers now start at $114

Amazon has now kicked off a notable sale on Anova’s popular sous vide machines starting with the entry-level Nano Precision Cooker model at $114 shipped. Simply clip the on-page coupon to redeem the special price. This one is regular $149 and more typically sells in the $130 range before dropping to today’s discounted price tag. This one sells for a much as $199 directly from Anova where the product (RED) variant is on sale at $130, for comparison. The most affordable solution in the brand’s popular lineup of sous vide cookers, it is more than capable of handling small to medium-sized family meals. Compact enough to tuck away in the drawer between water bath cooking jobs, it sports a top-mounted display and control panel and is perfect for “chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork, and more.” Head below for additional Anova deals.

Amazon is also now offering the more powerful Anova Culinary 1,000W Wi-Fi Sous Vide Precision Cooker for $161.49 shipped. Down from the regular $219 price tag, this one is also at the lowest price we can find. The specs are mostly the same here, just with more power to drive larger cooking jobs and a silver stainless steel design.

For a more affordable solution, check out the 30% price drop now live via an on-page coupon on the Inkbird Sous Vide Precision Cooker. Regularly $88 or more, you can land this one for just over $61.50 shipped right now. It is a relatively popular lower-cost solution on Amazon with the same 1,000W of cooking power as the higher end model above. Take a closer look right here.

Then head over to our home goods guide for more kitchen and cooking gear available at a discount.

Anova Nano Sous Vide Cooker features:

Perfect results every time: Never over or under cook your food again. The Anova Precision Cooker Nano circulates water at the exact temperature required for perfectly cooked meals, no matter what’s on your menu.

What to cook: Sous vide (pronounced “sue-veed”) cooking offers the perfect level of doneness for chicken, fish, vegetables, eggs, beef, lamb, pork, and more. The ability to lock in flavor and moisture during the cooking process results in texture and taste that is second to none.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!