PUMA takes up to 50% off over 600 items with deals from $10

The PUMA Flash Sale offers up to 50% off with over 600 items. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more from just $10. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items form this sale is the men’s Viz Runner Repeat Shoes that are marked down to $30, which is 50% off the original rate. These shoes are available in five color options and are great for your upcoming training session. The supportive design helps you propel through your workouts and they have cushioning for added comfort. Plus, there are four logos throughout the shoes that make them really stand out. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

