CORSAIR PC/PS5-ready 7,000MB/s heatsink MP600 PRO SSD back to Amazon low at $77

Amazon is now offering the CORSAIR 500GB MP600 PRO LPX internal NVMe PCIe x4 Gen4 Solid-State Drive for $76.99 shipped. Currently selling for $85 directly from CORSAIR, this model can sell for as much as $110 at Amazon these days and is now matching the all-time low there. As you’ll likely already know from our hands-on review, this model is specifically designed for both PlayStation 5 and PC battlestation setups, delivering up to 7,100MB/s with a PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe 1.4 interface. Featuring a built-in low-profile aluminum heatspreader to reduce throttling, CORSAIR says it is rated to “exceed all Sony PS5 M.2 performance requirements” as well. Get an even closer look right here and head below for additional details.

While it’s not quite as fast, if you don’t need something that hits up in the 7,000MB/s range, consider the WD_BLACK 500GB SN770 NVMe Internal Gaming SSD. This model delivers a respectable 4,000MB/s, is purpose built for gaming, and comes in at $54 shipped on Amazon right now.

Alongside our tutorial review on how to load a Samsung 980 Pro M.2 1TB SSD into your PlayStation 5, we also just recently had a chance to go hands-on with one of the fastest gaming models out there. The new WD_BLACK SN850X launched alongside the WD_BLACK P40 portable SSD with up to 7,300MB/s speeds and you can get a complete deep dive into the user experience as part of our ongoing video review series right here.

CORSAIR MP600 PRO LPX SSD features:

Extreme Gen4 Storage Performance on PS5: Expand your PS5 storage capacity with a PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD that delivers up to 7,100MB/sec sequential read and 6,800MB/sec sequential write speeds.

High-speed PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe 1.4 Interface: Using PCIe Gen4 technology for maximum bandwidth, the MP600 PRO LPX delivers incredible storage performance.

Capacities to Store Your Collection: Expand your console’s storage by 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, or a massive 4TB, fitting the needs of nearly any game library, whether you have four games or 40.

Gaming Made Faster: The MP600 PRO LPX exceeds all Sony PS5 M.2 performance requirements, so large game files load faster than ever, directly from the SSD.

