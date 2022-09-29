Nike Fall Running Sale takes extra 20% off shoes and apparel for the entire family

Ali Smith -
50% off + 20% off
a pair of blue shoes

Nike is offering an extra 20% off styles that are already up to 50% off with code FALL20 at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. This sale is just for Nike Members (free to sign-up) and you’ll receive complimentary delivery as well. A highlight from this sale is the ZoomX Invincible Run Flyknit 2 Shoes that are currently marked down to $144 and originally sold for $180. These shoes are great for your upcoming training sessions and feature a highly flexible base to help give you a natural stride. These shoes are shaped like a rocker and the foam provides support with every step. Plus, it has reflective details to help keep you visible in low light. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

