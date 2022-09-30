Sperry Savings Event takes extra 30-40% off clearance items + free shipping

Sperry Savings Event takes an extra 30-40% off clearance items with code STOCKUP at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on boat shoes, boots, sneakers, slippers, and more. As always, customers receive free delivery on all orders. Fall is a great time to update your kicks and one of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Gold Cup Authentic Original Lug Chukka Boots that are marked down to $117 and originally sold for $185. The full-grain leather is waterproof and it has a faux fur lining to help keep you warm. This style can easily be dressed up or down and the all black design is highly versatile. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
