Bayou Classic’s 44-quart stainless steel boiler is perfect for crawfish cooking at $105.50

Amazon is offering the Bayou Classic 44-quart Stainless Steel Boiler/Steamer for $105.57 shipped. Down from $145 to $180 at Amazon lately, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This massive 44-quart cooker includes a 12-inch tall stainless cooker frame that has a built-in propane heating element. The stock pot itself features a 14-inch diameter cooking surface and there’s an included basket that is elevated three inches above the bottom for steaming, should you want to cook that way as well. With Thanksgiving next month, now’s the perfect time to pick up something like this to prep for cooking that big holiday feast. Keep reading for more.

If you plan to use this stock pot for something more akin to a cajun crawfish boil, then consider picking up this extra-long 36-inch wooden stir for $14 on Amazon. It’s designed to keep your crawfish spinning and your fingers safely away from the boiling water.

Keep an eye on the Thanksgiving turkey no matter how you cook it by picking up Govee’s 4-probe Wi-Fi meat thermometer, which is on sale today for a new Amazon low of $45. That’s a 50% discount from its normal going rate and with four probes you can monitor multiple cooks at one time. Then, swing by our home goods guide for other kitchen must-haves for the upcoming holiday season.

Bayou Classic Stainless Steel Boiler/Steamer features:

With the ever-increasing popularity of outdoor and backyard entertainment, the Bayou® Stainless 1-Burner Cooking Kit is perfect for preparing your Home Brew, boiling Crawfish, cooking a Seafood Low Country Boil, Steaming Clams Vegetables, and so much more. This High Pressure Cooker speeds heat-up time for large volume of water, plus can be regulated down to a bare simmer, thus providing a wide range of cooking options. You can feed the masses with these cooking kits. Patented single-bolt leg attachment makes assembly simple while providing a secure stand for cooking.

