Amazon offers Calvin Klein underwear up to 44% off with deals from $25 shipped

Amazon is currently offering up to 44% off Calvin Klein underwear with deals from $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Prices are as marked. A standout from this sale is the Men’s Cotton Stretch 3-Pack Boxer Briefs that are currently marked down to $24.99. That’s an Amazon all-time low and regularly these boxer briefs are priced at $35. These boxers have a large waistband and flexible design for all-day comfort. The holiday season is also quickly approaching and they would make a fantastic stocking stuffer as well. Better yet, you can choose from three color options. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop all of the sale here.

Our top picks include:

Calvin Klein Boxer Briefs feature:

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low heat. We recommend hang drying to extend the life of your garment

Full rise. Waistband sits at the regular level, above hip. Leg line sits low on thigh.

Contoured pouch for support. Functional fly.

Soft, flexible logo waistband retains shape wear after wear and stays put, without too much compression.

