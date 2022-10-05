Our exclusive code takes Segway’s 43.5 MPH SuperScooter to a new low of $3,799 ($200 off)

9to5Toys has partnered with Wellbots to offer our readers the Segway SuperScooter GT2 for $3,799 shipped with the code ETEK200 at checkout. Down $200 from its list price, today’s deal beats our last mention by an additional $100 and marks a new all-time low at only the second-discount that we’ve tracked. As Segway’s latest release, the GT2 is also its most powerful standing scooter. It can go from 0-30 MPH in just 3.9 seconds, which is pretty darn quick. On top of that, it’ll reach top speeds of up to 43.5 MPH and can ride as far as 43.5 miles before it’s time to charge. If you’ve been looking for the best way to get around town this fall, then look no further as the thought of riding an electric scooter at over 40 MPH sounds like an absolute blast, especially with no gas or oil being required. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more and then head below for a new all-time low on the Segway SuperScooter GT1 as well.

Continuing on the savings, you’ll also find that the same ETEK200 code delivers a $200 discount on the Segway SuperScooter GT1 as well. Down to $2,599 from its normal $2,799 list price, today’s deal also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and comes in at $100 below our last mention. As the smaller sibling to the GT2 on sale above, the GT1 can go from 0-30 MPH in 7.5 seconds and maxes out at 37.3 MPH. However, while it steps down in speed a little, you’ll find the same 43.5-mile range which makes sure you can easily get to and from work without powering up mid-day. So, for those who can’t drop nearly $4,000 on a scooter, the GT1 is a solid choice for getting around town this fall.

Segway SuperScooter GT1 & GT2 features:

The cutting-edge technology behind these super scooters takes you where you’re going faster–but it’s not just about speed. It’s about style, versatility, safety, and all the extras. You get it all with the GT 1 & 2.

