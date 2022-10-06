Amazon offers UGG boots and slippers up to 30% off from $45 shipped

Amazon is offering up to 30% off Koolaburra by UGG Shoes. Prices are as marked. Amazon Prime Members receive free delivery or in orders of $25 or more. A standout from this sale is the Kiran Chukka Boots that are currently marked down to $60, which is $25 off the original rate. These boots feature a cushioned insole for added comfort and will easily be a staple in your wardrobe for the fall season. This style features a lightweight design and has a rubber outsole to promote traction. They can also be dressed up or down with chino pants, jeans, or joggers alike. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

