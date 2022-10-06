MOMAX’s new Tesla Model 3/Y 4-in-1 USB-C hub packs 27W PD charging, more for $25 (35% off)

The official MOMAX Amazon storefront is offering its new Tesla Model 3/Y 4-in-1 USB-C Hub for $25.35 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code PL2CD6Z7 at checkout. Down from $39, this 35% discount marks the first sale that we’ve seen on this newly-released model. This 4-in-1 USB-C hub is designed to be used in Tesla’s latest Model 3 and Y electric vehicles. It goes in the console and is pretty seamless overall. There’s four total ports here, with up to 27W USB-C PD charging available on one of the outputs. The other three ports are for slower charging and data transfer, making it easier to get data to and from your Tesla or even for hooking up game controllers. Keep reading for more.

You could instead save a few bucks and opt for this less-sleek USB hub for your Tesla. It offers four total USB-A ports and comes in at just $20 on Amazon. That’s another $5 below today’s lead deal, though you are missing out on the 27W USB-C PD port and the additional USB-C data plugs that MOMAX offers in its much sleeker option above.

Store your Tesla’s camera footage on the Seagate 2,000MB/s Firecuda 2TB portable SSD that’s on sale for $283. That’s an Amazon low that we’ve tracked and is perfect for keeping Sentry mode recordings safe. Over at Electrek, we talk more about how to use USB-C SSDs for Sentry mode, so if you’re unsure how to do that, swing by our guide to learn more.

MOMAX Tesla Model 3/Y USB-C Hub features:

Sleek Tesla car accessories for 2021 2022 Tesla Model 3 and Model Y. Blends perfectly into the center console without blocking the use of the center console lid and storage box. The Momax Tesla USB hub innovatively expands the original dual port to 4 ports: 2*USB-C and 2*USB-A. One USB-C port supports up to 27W PD fast charging, and the other ports support standard charging. In addition, 1*USB-C and 1*USB-A also support data transfer. Note: Tesla Model 3 & Model Y manufactured after 6 November 2021 has no data transfer for its USB ports.

