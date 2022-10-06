MOMAX’s new Tesla Model 3/Y 4-in-1 USB-C hub packs 27W PD charging, more for $25 (35% off)

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonMomax
Reg. $39 $25

The official MOMAX Amazon storefront is offering its new Tesla Model 3/Y 4-in-1 USB-C Hub for $25.35 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code PL2CD6Z7 at checkout. Down from $39, this 35% discount marks the first sale that we’ve seen on this newly-released model. This 4-in-1 USB-C hub is designed to be used in Tesla’s latest Model 3 and Y electric vehicles. It goes in the console and is pretty seamless overall. There’s four total ports here, with up to 27W USB-C PD charging available on one of the outputs. The other three ports are for slower charging and data transfer, making it easier to get data to and from your Tesla or even for hooking up game controllers. Keep reading for more.

You could instead save a few bucks and opt for this less-sleek USB hub for your Tesla. It offers four total USB-A ports and comes in at just $20 on Amazon. That’s another $5 below today’s lead deal, though you are missing out on the 27W USB-C PD port and the additional USB-C data plugs that MOMAX offers in its much sleeker option above.

Store your Tesla’s camera footage on the Seagate 2,000MB/s Firecuda 2TB portable SSD that’s on sale for $283. That’s an Amazon low that we’ve tracked and is perfect for keeping Sentry mode recordings safe. Over at Electrek, we talk more about how to use USB-C SSDs for Sentry mode, so if you’re unsure how to do that, swing by our guide to learn more.

MOMAX Tesla Model 3/Y USB-C Hub features:

Sleek Tesla car accessories for 2021 2022 Tesla Model 3 and Model Y. Blends perfectly into the center console without blocking the use of the center console lid and storage box. The Momax Tesla USB hub innovatively expands the original dual port to 4 ports: 2*USB-C and 2*USB-A. One USB-C port supports up to 27W PD fast charging, and the other ports support standard charging. In addition, 1*USB-C and 1*USB-A also support data transfer. Note: Tesla Model 3 & Model Y manufactured after 6 November 2021 has no data transfer for its USB ports.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Momax

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Tested: Anker PowerCore 24K delivers versatile 140W USB...
Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 returns to second-best...
PS5-enhanced 2022 Sony 4K OLED 4K Smart TVs with up to ...
Here we go! Get your very first look at Nintendo’...
Belkin’s 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 Charger for iPhone 14...
Android app deals of the day: SpongeBob, Cyberlords, Do...
MSI’s refurb RTX 3080 / 11th Gen. i7 desktop is m...
Moment launches new Pixel 7/Pro cases with MagSafe supp...
Load more...
Show More Comments