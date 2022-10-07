Dick’s Sporting Goods Style Event takes up to 50% off Nike, adidas, Under Armour, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods is having a Style Event that’s offering up to 50% off top brands. Plus, you can save up to 70% off clearance items. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on adidas, Nike, Under Armour, Patagonia, The North Face, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $65 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the adidas Fluidflow 2.0 Shoes that are currently marked down to $60, which is $20 off the original rate. These shoes are available in nine color options and feature a sock-like fit for added comfort. They’re also lightweight, flexible, cushioned, and great for training sessions. With over 500 positive reviews, they’re rated 4.6/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Nike Club Fleece Jogger Pants $35 (Orig. $55)
- Nike Dry Icon Basketball Shorts $25 (Orig. $30)
- adidas Fluidflow 2.0 Shoes $60 (Orig. $80)
- adidas Postgame Tapered Pants $21 (Orig. $50)
- Walter Hagen Perfect 11 Golf Shorts $12 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Nike Tempo Dry Core Running Shorts $8 (Orig. $30)
- Brooks Ghost 14 Running Shoes $110 (Orig. $140)
- Nike Waffle Debut Sneakers $60 (Orig. $75)
- adidas Ultraboost 22 Running Shoes $85 (Orig. $190)
- HOKA Bondi 7 Running Shoes $128 (Orig. $160)
- …and even more deals…
