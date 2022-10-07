TOMS Friends and Family Sale takes 30% off sitewide: Fall boots, sneakers, more

Ali Smith -
FashionToms
30% off

TOMS Friends and Family Event takes 30% off sitewide with promo code F&F30 at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $74 or more. Update your shoes for fall with deals on boots, sneakers, slippers, and more. A highlight from this sale is the men’s Leather Chukka Boots that are currently marked down to $98 and originally were priced at $140. These boots will easily become a staple in your wardrobe and they can be dressed up or down seamlessly. Better yet, the entire boot is waterproof and you can choose from four color options. The outsole is also rubber, making it a great option for fall and winter weather. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

