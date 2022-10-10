Roku’s latest 4K Streaming Stick falls to new low $27 with fall Prime Day savings, more from $18

With the fall Prime Day event about to kick off, we’re now tracking a number of deals on Roku streaming devices starting with its Streaming Stick 4K 2021 for $26.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon at Amazon. Normally going for $50, this 46% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked, even beating out the summer Prime Day deal. As one of the latest offerings from Roku, this streaming stick is 30% faster than the previous version with better Wi-Fi coverage. You also have access to stream Dolby Vision HDR content with the feature set rounded out by AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and a bundled voice remote. You can learn more in our launch coverage and keep reading below for additional Roku deals.

Roku fall Prime Day deals:

Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021 features:

Roku Streaming Stick 4K is faster and more powerful than ever. The redesigned long-range Wi-Fi® receiver is super-charged with up to 2x the speed—exactly what you need for smooth streaming in spectacular 4K, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ picture. The all-new design plugs right into your TV with a simple setup. It’s perfect for wall-mounted TVs and keeping wires out of sight.

