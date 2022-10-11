Amazon Prime Day Levi’s Sale is live! Save up to 60% off best-selling denim, jackets, more

Ali Smith -
60% off from $22

As part of its fall Prime Day savings event, Amazon is offering up to 60% off Levi’s denim and apparel. Price drops start from $22, with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. A standout from this sale is the men’s 501 Original Fit Jeans that are marked down to $43.63. Regularly these jeans are priced at $70 and today’s rate is the lowest price we’ve seen in over a year. This style is available in an array of color options and the tapered hem is highly flattering. The hem can easily be rolled for a fashionable look this fall and the non-stretch denim will stay put all day. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to stay tuned to our fashion guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

