Amazon’s Ray-Ban Prime Day Event offers sunglass deals from $55

As part of its fall Prime Day savings event, Amazon is offering Ray-Ban sunglasses and smart glasses at up to 40% off. Update your shades for fall with the Justin Rectangular Sunglasses that are marked down to $97 shipped. This style originally sold for $140 and this is the lowest price we’ve tracked in over six months as well as the second lowest price ever. You can choose from several color options and the large frame will be flattering on any face shape. Plus, the lens has an anti-glare design and the frame is durable, making it a great option for sports. Find even more deals by heading below and you will also want to check out Nike’s Ultimate Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off clearance.

Our top picks from Ray-Ban include:

