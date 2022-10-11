Amazon’s adidas Prime Day Sale offers up to 50% off UltraBoost, Grand Court, more

As part of its fall Prime Day savings event, Amazon is offering up to 50% off adidas apparel, accessories, and footwear. Pricing starts at just $9.80 for Prime members with free shipping on everything. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the UltraBoost 21 Running Shoes that are currently marked down from $77 and originally were priced at $180. This is a new Amazon all-time low and a best-selling style from adidas. These shoes are fantastic for running and feature a cushioned insole for added comfort. They also have a sock-like fit that makes them a breeze to put on and they’re highly flexible for a natural stride. Find even more deals by heading below and you will also want to check out Nike’s Ultimate Sale that’s offering an extra 20% off clearance.
Our top picks for men include:
- Sereno Slim Tapered-Cut 3-Stripes Pants $28 (Orig. $45)
- Essentials Fleece Hoodie $23 (Orig. $45)
- Lite Racer Adapt 3.0 Running Shoe $36 (Orig. $65)
- UltraBoost 21 Running Shoe $77 (Orig. $180)
- Duramo Sl 2.0 Running Shoe $38 (Orig. $65)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Essentials Warm-Up Slim 3-Stripes Track Top $31 (Orig. $50)
- Grand Court Sneaker $42 (Orig. $65)
- Racer Tr21 Running Shoe $46 (Orig. $75)
- Puremotion Adapt Running Shoe $34 (Orig. $65)
- Pureboost 22 Running Shoe $71 (Orig. $140)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!