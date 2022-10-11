Aqara gets in on Amazon’s fall Prime Day event with 2022 lows on HomeKit cameras, hubs, more

Amongst all of the other fall Prime Day discounts, Aqara is rolling out a collection of price cuts across its stable of popular smart home offering. Making some of our favorite HomeKit accessories here at 9to5Toys, the brand’s HomeKit hubs, sensors, and even curtain drivers are on sale ahead of the holiday season. These are some of the best prices of the year on the lineup if not just delivering new all-time lows outright.

Aqara fall Prime Day discounts go live on HomeKit gear

A favorite from the savings this time around puts one of Aqara’s flagship offerings in the spotlight with an all-time low discount on its recently-released G3 Camera Hub. Dropping down to $79.99, you’d more regularly pay $109 for this upgrade with $29 in savings attached. It’s one of the first chances to save this much cash since debuting earlier in the year, as well.

Centered around HomeKit Secure Video, the G3 Camera packs a 2K sensor that’s limited to 1080p feeds through Apple’s system into a all-in-one design that also includes a Zigbee hub on top of its surveillance capabilities. Over at 9to5Mac, we just took a hands-on look at what the new release from Aqara has to offer, and walked away quite impressed by its ability to create a low-cost HomeKit setup. It’s also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, with AI facial and gesture recognition to round out the package.

A more affordable way to dive into the Aqara ecosystem joins in on the discounts today, as well. Right now you can score the recent Camera Hub G2H Pro for $49.99, which is down from its usual $70 price tag. This is the best price to date, and one of the first chances to save, too. Aqara’s new Camera Hub Indoor G2HPro takes a step down from the G3 camera above, but delivers a similar overall form-factor that packs a Zigbee hub into a 1080p surveillance package. Alongside HomeKit Secure Video, there’s also Alexa and Assistant support to go alongside night vision, two-way audio, and more.

Automate your curtains with a 20% discount on Aqara’s latest

One of the latest releases from from Aqara is also getting in on the savings, with the new Curtain Driver E1 dropping down to $79.99; down from the usual $100 price tag. This is only the second discount we’ve seen to date, matching the all-time low with both the track and rod versions 20% off.

Much like all of the other accessories in the Aqara stable, the Curtain Driver E1 pairs over Zigbee 3.0 to the rest of your setup. That delivers support for all of the usual smart home integrations like HomeKit, Alexa, Google, IFTTT and even the upcoming Matter standard. The battery-powered device can run for 1-year on a single charge, and there’s also support for schedules based on sunrise and sunset.

Save on Aqara sensors in Amazon’s fall Prime Day sale

Aqara makes plenty of more flagship smart home fixtures, but some of its most popular releases are sensors that round out your setup. Taking 30% off all of the expansions to your Zigbee networks, all of the following accessories are down to the best prices of the year.

