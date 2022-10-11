Cooler Master’s SK620 down 41% to $56 with Prime Day savings and rebate, more from $22

Today only, as part of its fall Prime Day sale, Amazon is offering a selection of Cooler Master peripherals, coolers, cases, and more starting from $22. Leading the way here is the SK620 60% Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $62.99 shipped for Prime members. You can save an additional $20 after sending in the rebate form, dropping this even further to $55.99. Normally going for $95, this 34% discount is among the first price drops to date and marks a new all-time low we’ve seen for this model. The 60% design of the SK620 will give you all the functionality you need minus a dedicated number pad so you can have more space for maneuvering your mouse. It is also a lot easier to travel with a 60% keyboard. For Mac users, the command and option keys are labeled so you never forget which is which. The low profile switches used on this keyboard reduce the travel distance and actuation point. RGB backlighting adds a nice accent to the white and brushed aluminum design. Head below for more deals.

Cooler Master SK620 60% Mechanical Keyboard features:

The SK620 low-profile mechanical keyboard redefines form and function in both work and play. The compact 60% layout and minimalist brushed aluminum body embrace modern aesthetics, while low profile switches and ergonomic keycaps give you the classic mechanical keyboard experience. Add in hybrid OS compatibility, and you have a keyboard that embraces modern and classic sensibilities.

