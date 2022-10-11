COSORI smartphone/voice-controlled air fryers, indoor grills, kettles up to $70 off from $56.50

Now joining the rest of the Prime Early Access Sale home goods deals, COSORI is offering up to more than $70 off a range of its smart cooking and kitchen appliances. COSORI stands out against some of the big-time brands for offering smartphone control, hands-free temperature settings, notifications, and voice command support at a price well below the competition in many cases. Working alongside your Alexa smart home gear, today’s fall Prime Day deals are dishing up some of the best prices yet on its 2022 model smartphone-controlled air fryer, the 6-quart AeroBlaze Air Fryer Grill, and more. Everything is neatly organized for you below.

COSORI Prime Early Access deals:

The Prime Early Access sale is really heating up now with massive price drops across just about every product category, all of which can be found right here. You can zero-in on the home and kitchen deals over in our dedicated hub, just be sure to stay locked to the 9to5Toys Twitter feed for the next 48 hours as some of the best price drops on the items you’ve had your eye on are about to, or have already, gone live.

COSORI Smart AeroBlaze Air Fryer Grill features:

Experience Outdoor Flavors Inside: Experience the juicy flavor of grilled food with the Indoor Grill’s 360° Rapid Air Circulation. Cook enough food for 3–5 people on the large 100 square-inch grill

Smart Control: Receive notifications on your smartphone when your food is ready. With the free VeSync app, you can adjust the temperature and cooking time through your phone

Voice Control: Enjoy hands-free control of your Indoor Grill by connecting to the Amazon Alexa or Google Assistan

8 Cooking Functions: Crisp, Air Grill, Roast, Broil, Bake, Dehydrate, Preheat, and Keep Warm

4 Grilling Temps: Choose from Low, Medium, High, and Max for the best grilling temperature

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!