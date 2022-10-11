Fall Prime Day PC gaming deals: Elgato’s original Stream Deck falls to new low at $90 (Save 40%)

As we’re halfway through the first day of Amazon’s new fall Prime Day event, we’re now tracking deals on gaming peripherals from Razer, HyperX, CORSAIR, SteelSeries, and even more with offers starting from $12. Leading the way here is the original Elgato Stream Deck for $89.99 shipped for Prime members. Normally going for $150, this 40% discount, or $60 in savings, marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. While its name implies it is meant for streaming, you can do so much more with it. You can set up a practically endless amount of macros and shortcuts to make editing content more efficient. Have complicated games with lots of shortcuts? Add them to the stream deck with icons that quickly identify what they do. Everything is controlled within the stream deck software. Elgato recently refreshed the deck with the Mk.2 version, which we reviewed. Keep reading for more deals.

Stream Deck puts 15 LCD keys at your fingertips for ultimate studio control. Simply tap to switch scenes, launch media, tweet your feats and more. Personalize your keys with custom icons or choose from hundreds, and get visual feedback every time you execute a command. With Stream Deck, maximize your production value and focus on what matters most: Your audience. Interface Integrated USB 2.0 cable.

