Govee fall Prime Day deals: DreamView G1 Pro Gaming Backlight System falls 50% to $90, more

Govee is now offering up a selection of deals on its smart home tech for Amazon’s Prime Day event starting from $10. Leading the way here is the DreamView G1 Pro Gaming Backlighting System for $89.99 shipped. Normally going for $180, this 50% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen, beating the previous Prime Day deal. Similarly to its TV backlighting system, you will have a camera that looks at the colors on your display and changes the LED light strip and bars to cast ambient lighting on your wall. You will have full control over the system with the Govee Home app once connected to Wi-Fi with four game modes with support for Alexa and Assistant integration. Head below to check out the other Govee deals with some running through the 16 and others lasting just for the two-day event.

Deals live until October 13:

Deals live until October 16:

Govee DreamView G1 Pro Gaming Backlighting System features:

Game-Match Technology: Experience pro-level gaming lighting that makes your gameplay feel more epic. With 4 specialized game-match modes (FPS, RPG, MOBA, Racing), the lights will reflect the color elements on your screen in real-time without dropping your frame rates.

Cutting-Edge Game Design: Inspired by futuristic elements in the virtual world, Govee Envisual technology is designed to transform your battle station to the next level beyond light effects. Moreover, the all-in-one hub+camera makes arranging multiple cables a thing of the past.

Ultimate App Control: Create your dream setup with countless customization options on Govee Home App, including the DreamView feature to pair your Govee lights to react with the gaming lights. There’s also an in-app tutorial to complete the installation in half the time.

