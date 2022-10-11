LEVOIT’s Core 200S Smart Air Purifier drops within a cent of low at $76.50, more Prime deals

Today only, as part of its fall Prime Day sale, Amazon is now offering discounts on a selection of LEVOIT air purifiers starting from $42. Leading the way here is the Smart Wi-Fi H13 True HEPA Core 200S Air Purifier for $76.49 shipped for Prime members. Normally going for $90, this 15% discount comes within a single cent of the all-time low set back in July. Coming equipped with an H13 True HEPA filter, the Core 200S will capture pet dander, pollen, and other air particulates that could aggravate your allergies. You can also connect the purifier to your Wi-Fi to enable Alexa and Assistant support for hands-free air operation with the VeSync app allowing you to set up custom schedules and even monitor nearby wildfires that can impact air quality. The Core 200S can purify the air of a 183-square foot room up to five times in an hour while also being able to have noise levels down as low as 24dB so you can sleep comfortably. Head below to check out other LEVOIT air purifier deals.

Amazon’s new fall Prime Early Savings event is set to last through October 12 so you save on your early holiday shopping. We’re rounding up all the best deals in our main hub so you can save time and find what you’re looking for. Our Twitter will also keep you updated as to the latest deals.

EFFECTIVE PURIFICATION: The compact frame and 360° design help the Core 200S purify the air wherever you put it, refreshing the air 5x per hour in rooms as large as 183 ft² / 17 m². The optimal air cleaning performance can only be delivered by powerful motors installed on products over 6 pounds

QUIET OPERATION: With noise levels as low as 24dB, the Core 200S cleans your air without keeping you up at night. For a completely uninterrupted sleep, turn off all lights with the Display Off button

ACCESS ANYWHERE: With the VeSync app, you can control your smart air purifier from anywhere. Adjust settings while you’re in the other room, at the office, or out walking the dog

