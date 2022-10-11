Save $90 on Logitech’s G915 LIGHTSPEED RGB Mechanical Keyboard, more Prime Day deals

Today only, as part of its fall Prime Day sale, Amazon is offering a selection of Logitech gaming peripherals with deals starting from $20. Leading the way here is the G915 LIGHTSPEED RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $159.99 shipped for Prime members. Normally going for $250, this solid $90 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. This full-sized keyboard utilizes the brand’s LIGHTSPEED wireless technology to achieve pro-grade performance alongside Bluetooth support for more general use cases. The low-profile design here means it doesn’t stand out much from your desk for an understated look with per-key RGB backlighting to truly make it your own. Achieve up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge as well. Head below for more.

More Logitech deals:

Amazon’s new fall Prime Early Savings event is set to last through October 12 so you save on your early holiday shopping. We’re rounding up all the best deals in our main hub so you can save time and find what you’re looking for. Our Twitter will also keep you updated as to the latest deals.

Logitech G915 LIGHTSPEED RGB Mechanical Keyboard features:

G915 is a new class of wireless mechanical gaming keyboard with 3 selections of low-profile GL switches and pro-grade 1 ms LIGHTSPEED wireless. Capable of delivering 30 hours of non-stop gaming on a full charge.. Fully customizable per-key, LIGHTSYNC RGB technology also reacts to in-game action, audio and screen color as you choose. With a sleek, impossibly thin yet durable and sturdy design, G915 brings gamers to a higher dimension of play. Programmable G-keys let you create and execute complex actions simply and intuitively and the volume wheel and media keys give you fast, easy control over video, audio, and streaming.

